Blues' Jake Allen: Sees win streak end
Allen made 27 saves on 30 shots in a 3-2 Wednesday loss to Anaheim.
Once again, Allen was subpar in net for the Notes. This time, however, St. Louis' attack couldn't bail him out and steal the win. Allen has to be better if he's going to be useful as a fantasy goaltender, as his .900 or worse save percentage in six of his past seven games just won't get it done. Tread carefully with him, as much of his value as of late has come in the Blues' ability to get him a win by burying opponents in goals.
