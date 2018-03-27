Blues' Jake Allen: Set for grudge match against Sharks
Allen will start in goal against the visiting Sharks on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The 27-year-old is completely dialed in between the pipes, having skated away with wins in seven of his past eight outings to complement a 2.12 GAA and .919 save percentage over that span. Allen's next opponent is a shoo-in for the playoffs thanks in part to the Sharks crafting an eight-game winning streak heading into Tuesday's action. While there certainly could be easier matchups for Allen, it's always tough to hedge against a surging goaltender in fantasy contests. After all, Allen will be out for revenge after 34 saves on 35 shots wasn't enough for him to snag a win in San Jose on March 8.
