Blues' Jake Allen: Set for start Tuesday
Allen will tend the twine for Tuesday night's home game against the Panthers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Allen makes just his second start in the Blues last six games, as the veteran netminder has not looked up to snuff lately, while Carter Hutton has been playing admirably. With Hutton allowing four goals in an overtime loss to Washington on Sunday, Allen probably needs a good start Tuesday to keep himself ahead on the goalie depth chart. He could get it against a Florida squad that has recorded two goals or fewer in each of their last four games.
