Blues' Jake Allen: Set for twilight game in Vegas

Allen will defend the road net from the Golden Knights on Saturday night, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

Sure, Allen's Blues current sit atop the Western Conference standings with 12 points, but they'll certainly be taking the nascent franchise seriously due to its 5-1-0 record and modifying the record books with the best start by an expansion club in NHL history. The Canadian goaltender has four wins in six games despite ho-hum peripherals, including a 2.80 GAA and .917 save percentage.