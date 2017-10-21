Blues' Jake Allen: Set for twilight game in Vegas
Allen will defend the road net from the Golden Knights on Saturday night, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
Sure, Allen's Blues current sit atop the Western Conference standings with 12 points, but they'll certainly be taking the nascent franchise seriously due to its 5-1-0 record and modifying the record books with the best start by an expansion club in NHL history. The Canadian goaltender has four wins in six games despite ho-hum peripherals, including a 2.80 GAA and .917 save percentage.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...