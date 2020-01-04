Blues' Jake Allen: Set to start Saturday

Allen will tend the road twine Saturday versus the Golden Knights, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Jordan Binnington was lit up for seven goals in Thursday's loss to the Avalanche, so Allen will get the nod Saturday. Allen has been superb on the road this year with a .933 save percentage and 2.15 GAA en route to a 6-2-2 record. The Golden Knights enter this contest with three straight wins in their own barn.