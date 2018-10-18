Blues' Jake Allen: Shaky in disheartening defeat

Allen made 20 saves and allowed three goals Wednesday, in a 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Allen's night did not get off to a good start when he was beaten by a weak effort, courtesy of Max Domi. The Blues' netminder was less to blame on the other two goals, including the eventual game winner with 11 seconds remaining in the final frame. Allen has yet to find his groove, posting a .877 save percentage and a goals-against-average approaching four, through his first five starts.