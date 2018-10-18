Blues' Jake Allen: Shaky in disheartening defeat
Allen made 20 saves and allowed three goals Wednesday, in a 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.
Allen's night did not get off to a good start when he was beaten by a weak effort, courtesy of Max Domi. The Blues' netminder was less to blame on the other two goals, including the eventual game winner with 11 seconds remaining in the final frame. Allen has yet to find his groove, posting a .877 save percentage and a goals-against-average approaching four, through his first five starts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...