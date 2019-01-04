Blues' Jake Allen: Sharp in Thursday's win

Allen turned aside 23 of 25 shots faced during Thursday's 5-2 home win over the Capitals.

Allen now stands at a 2.97 GAA and .900 save percentage behind a 14-12-4 record after securing the victory in his 13th straight start. The Blues may be in the NHL's basement, but the 28-year-old has established himself as the workhorse in St. Louis and carries enough fantasy value to be a serviceable starter in most formats.