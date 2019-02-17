Blues' Jake Allen: Shuts down Avalanche
Allen turned aside all 32 shots he faced in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.
The shutout was his second of the season, but it was the third for the Blues in their last six games, with Jordan Binnington collecting the others. Allen has only seen two starts since Jan. 17, but with the whole team playing well at the moment, the 28-year-old still has fantasy value as a DFS option when he does get the call.
