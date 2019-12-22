Blues' Jake Allen: Sinks Sharks on Saturday
Allen turned aside 34 of 36 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
The Sharks got two goals in the second period, but Allen kept them at bay in the third to allow the Blues to rally for the win. Allen improved to 7-2-2 with a 2.19 GAA and a .931 save percentage in 12 appearances. He's allowed only eight goals in his last six games -- while he's the clear backup to Jordan Binnington, Allen has proved reliable in limited time this year.
