Blues' Jake Allen: Slated for Saturday's start
Allen was the first goalie off during morning skate, implying he'll start in Saturday's road game against the Sharks, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Jordan Binnington missed practice time over the last few days with coach Craig Berube citing maintenance reasons, so Allen will make his second straight start. Allen has been outstanding lately, going 5-1-2 over his last eight starts and posting a .945 save percentage in the process. The Sharks may be seeking revenge from the Western Conference Final, but they're in an ugly slump with losses in seven of their last eight games.
