Blues' Jake Allen: Slated for Tuesday start
Allen was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating that he will start in goal for Tuesday night's game in New Jersey, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Allen is slated to make his fifth consecutive start Tuesday and will look to continue his dominant performance -- prior to Saturday's four-goal hiccup, which still resulted in a win, the 27-year-old had allowed two goals or fewer in six of his previous seven starts. He'll look to stay focused against a Devils squad that is averaging 3.62 goals per game, good for fourth in the league.
