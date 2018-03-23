Blues' Jake Allen: Slated to start Friday

Allen's in line to start Friday's game against the Canucks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

All signs point to Allen being sent between the pipes against a Vancouver team that will be playing for the second time in as many nights. If Carter Hutton (16-7-3 and .934 save percentage) wasn't hampered by a neck injury, there's little doubt that he would have been in serious consideration for handling pucks in the upcoming contest, but then again, Allen has won three straight games and boasts acceptable ratios -- including a 2.28 GAA -- through seven appearances this month.