Blues' Jake Allen: Sliced by Sabres in Buffalo
Allen allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 5-2 loss to Buffalo on Tuesday. The Sabres scored a pair of empty-net goals in the final minute of the third period.
Allen suffered his first regulation loss away from home in this one and is now 5-2-2 in 10 appearances in 2019-20. He's been a reliable option in fantasy this season, as Tuesday's loss was the first time Allen had allowed more than two goals against since Nov. 15.
