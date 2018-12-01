Blues' Jake Allen: Slowly turning things around

Allen yielded two goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Avalanche on Friday.

The 28-year-old has been up and down lately, but that's better than being bad all the time. During October, Allen posted a .874 save percentage in nine games. In November, his save percentage sat at .915, and in six of his 10 starts during the month, he allowed two goals or fewer. His overall numbers say otherwise, but Allen is trending in the right direction heading into December.