Blues' Jake Allen: Spills result versus Oilers
Allen gave up three goals on 34 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Friday.
Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Caleb Jones added a tally to account for the damage against Allen in the loss. The 29-year-old goalie has won just one of his last five starts, allowing 13 goals in that span, which includes a pair of relief appearances. He's at 8-5-3 with a 2.26 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 19 games this season. Expect to see Jordan Binnington in goal in Winnipeg on Saturday.
