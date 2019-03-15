Blues' Jake Allen: Stands tall but can't do all
Allen made 19 saves in a 2-0 loss to the Senators on Thursday.
He allowed just a single goal. Bottom line, Allen has been decent of late, but he needs his mates to find twine. He's 1-1-1 in his last three and has allowed just four goals.
