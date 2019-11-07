Blues' Jake Allen: Stands tall in Edmonton
Allen made 32 saves on 34 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
This was Allen's best game in four starts this season, as it was the first time he's given up less than three goals. Playing behind a strong Blues team has Allen at 3-1-0 in his appearances, but he's allowed 13 goals on 110 shots overall. He'll continue to see minimal time in the crease, with Jordan Binnington likely back in goal for Saturday's game in Calgary.
