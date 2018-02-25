Blues' Jake Allen: Starting against Nashville

Allen will be between the pipes for Sunday's game versus Nashville, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch of reports.

Although Allen is starting to receive the majority of the starts in St. Louis, he's allowed at least two goals in each of his last 11 starts, and has just a .885 save percentage during that span. A tough matchup awaits him in the Sunday matinee as well, since Nashville scores the eight most goals per game (3.12) in the NHL, and currently sit atop the Central Division.