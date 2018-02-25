Blues' Jake Allen: Starting against Nashville
Allen will be between the pipes for Sunday's game versus Nashville, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch of reports.
Although Allen is starting to receive the majority of the starts in St. Louis, he's allowed at least two goals in each of his last 11 starts, and has just a .885 save percentage during that span. A tough matchup awaits him in the Sunday matinee as well, since Nashville scores the eight most goals per game (3.12) in the NHL, and currently sit atop the Central Division.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...