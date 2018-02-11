Blues' Jake Allen: Starting against Pittsburgh
Allen will be the home starter against the Penguins on Sunday.
Carter Hutton has played some amazing hockey for the Blues, which has bumped Allen down to the backup role. The American netminder's numbers have been lackluster as well, as he has a 2.73 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The Penguins have scored 3.04 goals per game and put 34.4 shots on net per contest, so Allen is going to be in for a difficult task Sunday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...