Blues' Jake Allen: Starting against Pittsburgh

Allen will be the home starter against the Penguins on Sunday.

Carter Hutton has played some amazing hockey for the Blues, which has bumped Allen down to the backup role. The American netminder's numbers have been lackluster as well, as he has a 2.73 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The Penguins have scored 3.04 goals per game and put 34.4 shots on net per contest, so Allen is going to be in for a difficult task Sunday.