Blues' Jake Allen: Starting against Predators

Allen will get the home start Saturday versus the Predators, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The Blues have a home-and-home series against the Preds, so Jordan Binnington will likely get the nod Sunday. Allen's last start was postponed due to Jay Bouwmeester's (chest) injury. He's struggled in 2020 with a 1-2-1 record and .908 save percentage, but the Preds have had issues on the road lately as well, losing two of the last four and totaling nine goals in that stretch.

