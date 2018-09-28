Blues' Jake Allen: Starting final two preseason contests
Allen will get the start in goal in Friday's home preseason game against Dallas and Sunday's road exhibition matchup with the Capitals, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Allen will go the distance in Friday's contest, but he may only play a portion of Sunday's finale. With Carter Hutton no longer in the fold, it wouldn't be surprising to see Allen eclipse his career high of 61 starts this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...