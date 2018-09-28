Blues' Jake Allen: Starting final two preseason contests

Allen will get the start in goal in Friday's home preseason game against Dallas and Sunday's road exhibition matchup with the Capitals, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Allen will go the distance in Friday's contest, but he may only play a portion of Sunday's finale. With Carter Hutton no longer in the fold, it wouldn't be surprising to see Allen eclipse his career high of 61 starts this campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories