Blues' Jake Allen: Starting in Carolina

Allen will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Hurricanes, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Allen was sharp in his last start Sunday against Minnesota, stopping 33 of 35 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 20th loss of the campaign due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 28-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure his 18th win of the season in a tough road matchup with a hot Carolina club that's gone 8-2-0 in its last 10 games.