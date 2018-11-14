Blues' Jake Allen: Starting in Chicago
Allen will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Blackhawks, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Allen has struggled this season, compiling a 4-3-3 record while posting an ugly 3.99 GAA and .879 save percentage through 11 appearances. The 28-year-old netminder will look to start turning things around in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Blackhawks team that's lost eight consecutive games.
