Blues' Jake Allen: Starting in Columbus
Per Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Allen was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Friday's road matchup with Columbus.
Allen was sharp in his last start Nov. 6 against Edmonton, stopping 32 of 34 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. The 29-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up a third straight win in a road matchup with a Columbus club that's 3-5-1 at home this year.
