Blues' Jake Allen: Starting in Edmonton
Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Allen was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll guard the cage during Friday's road game versus the Oilers.
Allen was rock solid in his last start Monday against the Canucks, stopping 23 of 25 shots, but he ultimately suffered his seventh loss of the season due to a lack of goal support. The 29-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his ninth victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a hot Edmonton team that's gone 5-1-1 in its last seven games.
