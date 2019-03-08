Blues' Jake Allen: Starting in LA

Allen will guard the goal in Thursday's road matchup with the Kings, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Allen struggled in his last start Friday against Carolina, allowing four goals on 23 shots en route to his 21st loss of the campaign. The 28-year-old netminder will look to shake off that poor performance and snap his two-game losing streak in a favorable home matchup with a struggling LA team that's gone 1-6-3 in its last 10 contests.