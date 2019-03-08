Blues' Jake Allen: Starting in LA
Allen will guard the goal in Thursday's road matchup with the Kings, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Allen struggled in his last start Friday against Carolina, allowing four goals on 23 shots en route to his 21st loss of the campaign. The 28-year-old netminder will look to shake off that poor performance and snap his two-game losing streak in a favorable home matchup with a struggling LA team that's gone 1-6-3 in its last 10 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...