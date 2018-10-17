Blues' Jake Allen: Starting in Montreal
Allen will start between the pipes in Wednesday's road matchup with Montreal, NHL.com's Sean Farrell reports.
Allen was solid in his last start Saturday against Chicago, turning aside 46 of 50 shots, but he ultimately suffered his second overtime loss of the season. The 28-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his second victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Canadiens club that's averaging 3.33 goals per game at home this season, 15th in the NHL.
