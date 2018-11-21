Blues' Jake Allen: Starting in Nashville
Allen will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Predators, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Allen has been razor sharp recently, maintaining an impressive 1.02 GAA and .962 save percentage through his last three appearances, but he's compiled a disappointing 1-2-0 record over that span due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll look to stay dialed in and secure his sixth victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Predators team that's 7-3-0 at home this season.
