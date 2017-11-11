Blues' Jake Allen: Starting Saturday

Allen will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Islanders, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Allen has been on fire recently, posting a 5-1-0 record while maintaining a fantastic 1.84 GAA and .933 save percentage over his last six outings. The 27-year-old goaltender will look to pick up a third consecutive victory Saturday in a home matchup with an Islanders team that's 3-6-0 on the road this season.