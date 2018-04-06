Blues' Jake Allen: Starting season finale

Allen will be the road starter in Saturday's season finale against the Avalanche.

Carter Hutton got the start Friday, leaving Allen to start a game that will decide the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. That may not be a good thing for the Blues. The 27-year-old has lost four games in a row, posting a 3.85 GAA and .869 save percentage in those outings.

