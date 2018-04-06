Blues' Jake Allen: Starting season finale
Allen will be the road starter in Saturday's season finale against the Avalanche.
Carter Hutton got the start Friday, leaving Allen to start a game that will decide the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. That may not be a good thing for the Blues. The 27-year-old has lost four games in a row, posting a 3.85 GAA and .869 save percentage in those outings.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...