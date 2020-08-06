Allen will guard the cage during Sunday's round-robin finale against Dallas, Alex Ferrario of 101 ESPN reports.

Allen was pretty solid during the regular season, posting a 13-7-3 record while registering a 2.56 GAA and .912 save percentage in 50 appearances. Sunday's contest could represent his only start of this postseason, as Jordan Binnington looked fantastic during St. Louis' round-robin opener against the Avalanche on Sunday and, barring an injury, will almost certainly be the only goaltender the Blues turn to after round-robin play wraps up.