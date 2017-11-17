Blues' Jake Allen: Starting Thursday in Edmonton
Allen will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Oilers.
Allen has been dreadful in his last two outings, posting an atrocious 7.20 GAA and .815 save percentage in consecutive defeats to the Islanders and Flames. The 27-year-old netminder will look to bounce back Thursday in a road matchup with an Oilers club that just potted eight goals in a resounding victory over Vegas on Tuesday.
