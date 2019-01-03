Blues' Jake Allen: Starting Thursday
Allen will work between the home pipes Thursday against the Capitals, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Allen has been stout in the crease for the most part recently, letting in two or fewer goals in four of his last six starts. As a result, the Blues will turn his way again Thursday, though he face a tough task against the defending champs, who have taken home victories in four of their last five games while averaging three goals per game.
