Play

Blues' Jake Allen: Starting versus Habs

Allen will get the start for Saturday's matinee against Montreal, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen gave up four goals to Ottawa in his lone appearance of the season so far, but he still walked away with the win. Starter Jordan Binnington has gone winless in three games since then, so the Blues will turn to Allen in hopes of regaining some momentum here.

More News
Our Latest Stories