Blues' Jake Allen: Starts in Minnesota
Allen will be in the visitors' crease for Saturday night's contest against the Wild.
Allen will be making just his third start of 2019-20. He owns a 1-1-0 record with a 4.17 GAA and .849 save percentage in two starts, not exactly great numbers to hitch your fantasy wagon to. The Blues are playing the second half of a back-to-back, meaning Allen will need to be on top of his game to give the visitors a chance to win Saturday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.