Blues' Jake Allen: Starts in Minnesota

Allen will be in the visitors' crease for Saturday night's contest against the Wild.

Allen will be making just his third start of 2019-20. He owns a 1-1-0 record with a 4.17 GAA and .849 save percentage in two starts, not exactly great numbers to hitch your fantasy wagon to. The Blues are playing the second half of a back-to-back, meaning Allen will need to be on top of his game to give the visitors a chance to win Saturday.