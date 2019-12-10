Play

Blues' Jake Allen: Starts versus Sabres

Allen will be in goal for Tuesday night's contest in Buffalo, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen is 5-0-2 in seven road starts this season and will be looking for a sixth victory away from home when the Blues battle the Sabres in Buffalo. He's yet to win a game at home in 2019-20, but Allen has been nothing shy of sensational in road contests.

