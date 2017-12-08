Blues' Jake Allen: Stationed between pipes Thursday

Allen will be manning the crease for Thursday's contest against the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

With a 14-6-2 record, Allen will look to snag his 15th win against the streaking Stars. The 27-year-old netminder owns a 2.75 GAA and a .906 save percentage this season, both much worse than his career averages. He still has a strong hold on the starting spot, but he hasn't been as good of a fantasy asset as expected.