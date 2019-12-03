Blues' Jake Allen: Stays hot with shutout
Allen posted a 38-save shutout in Monday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.
Allen's clean performance ended Patrick Kane's 15-game point streak, which shows just how locked in 29-year-old goalie was in the contest. The shutout was his first of the year and the 20th of his career. He hadn't maintained a shutout since Mar. 7, in a 4-0 win over the Kings. Allen improved to 5-1-2 with a 2.35 GAA and a .926 save percentage in eight games. He's not likely to wrangle the starting job away from Jordan Binnington, but Allen is becoming a very capable backup netminder.
