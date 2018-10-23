Blues' Jake Allen: Steers away 18 in win

Allen stopped 18 of 21 shots in Mondays 4-3 win over the Jets.

It wasn't Allen's best night, as he was scored on from below the goal line and once on a wrister from the blue line that he simply didn't see. However, it was good enough for the Blues' second straight win, and it's a big one against a division rival. After averaging 35 shots against in the first four games, Allen hasn't faced more than 23 shots in each of the last three.