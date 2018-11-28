Blues' Jake Allen: Stopping pucks in Detroit
Allen will be between the pipes Wednesday against the Red Wings, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
The Blues' netminder is 6-6-3 on the year with a 3.27 GAA and .896 save percentage, though Allen has played much better in recent weeks. He'll face a Detroit team that has lost three straight and four of six overall.
