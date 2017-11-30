Blues' Jake Allen: Stopping pucks Wednesday night

Allen led his squad out for warmups and will start Wednesday against the Ducks, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports

Allen has won four consecutive games, even though his stats only show a .907 save percentage and 2.48 GAA in that span. However, in his five career home starts against the Ducks, Allen posted a 5-0-0 record, 1.40 GAA and .946 save percentage -- much better stat line for nearly identical win streaks. Furthermore, the Ducks have struggled without their top-two centers, Ryan Kesler (hip) and Ryan Getzlaf (face) and Anaheim ranks 27th in the league with 2.6 goals per game, setting Allen up for a great chance at extending his win streak.