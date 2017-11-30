Blues' Jake Allen: Stopping pucks Wednesday night
Allen led his squad out for warmups and will start Wednesday against the Ducks, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports
Allen has won four consecutive games, even though his stats only show a .907 save percentage and 2.48 GAA in that span. However, in his five career home starts against the Ducks, Allen posted a 5-0-0 record, 1.40 GAA and .946 save percentage -- much better stat line for nearly identical win streaks. Furthermore, the Ducks have struggled without their top-two centers, Ryan Kesler (hip) and Ryan Getzlaf (face) and Anaheim ranks 27th in the league with 2.6 goals per game, setting Allen up for a great chance at extending his win streak.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...