Blues' Jake Allen: Stops 21 in Tuesday's win

Allen made 21 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Allen trailed for most of this one after allowing a goal just 3:35 in, but Vladimir Tarasenko finally got him off the hook by equalizing with 63 seconds left in the second period. That tying goal completely deflated New Jersey, as Allen's team cruised through the final frame with two unanswered tallies and a 19-4 edge in shots. The 27-year-old netminder has won five of his past six starts to improve to 9-3-1 on the young season.