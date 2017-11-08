Blues' Jake Allen: Stops 21 in Tuesday's win
Allen made 21 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Devils.
Allen trailed for most of this one after allowing a goal just 3:35 in, but Vladimir Tarasenko finally got him off the hook by equalizing with 63 seconds left in the second period. That tying goal completely deflated New Jersey, as Allen's team cruised through the final frame with two unanswered tallies and a 19-4 edge in shots. The 27-year-old netminder has won five of his past six starts to improve to 9-3-1 on the young season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...