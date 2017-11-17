Blues' Jake Allen: Stops 29 in Thursday's win

Allen stopped 29 of 30 shots in Thursday's 4-1 triumph over the Oilers

Allen was beaten by Ryan Strome on the power play just 29 seconds after Vladimir Sobotka gave St. Louis a 1-0 first-period lead with a shorthanded goal, but he stood tall the rest of the way and got plenty of offensive support. This was a great bounce-back performance for Allen after he allowed 10 goals on 54 shots in his previous two appearances.