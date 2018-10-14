Blues' Jake Allen: Stops 46 in loss
Allen allowed four goals on the 50 shots he faced, taking a 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago on Saturday.
Allen has struggled to start the year, but Saturday was a step in the right direction. However, he's yet to hold an opponent under three goals, which is killing his owners' GAA. He should get back to form, but if you're consistently losing the GAA category, it might be best to trust other goaltenders for now.
