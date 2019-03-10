Blues' Jake Allen: Strong play not enough

Allen made 30 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose on Saturday.

Allen started consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 3 and 5. He played very well, but he just couldn't track a give-and-go with Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc in OT. Allen has played better of late, but it hasn't been enough to salvage the stink of his fantasy season.

More News
Our Latest Stories