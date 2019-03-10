Blues' Jake Allen: Strong play not enough
Allen made 30 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose on Saturday.
Allen started consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 3 and 5. He played very well, but he just couldn't track a give-and-go with Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc in OT. Allen has played better of late, but it hasn't been enough to salvage the stink of his fantasy season.
