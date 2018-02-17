Blues' Jake Allen: Struggles continue in loss to Stars
Allen made just 14 saves on 16 shots Friday, taking a 2-1 loss against Dallas.
When you don't face a heavy workload, you've got to come through, but Allen didn't do that in this one, as Dallas did just enough to steal the two points while Allen hurt his team and his owners. Allen is not on form right now and with matchups with the Sharks and Jets on the horizon, it's not a bad idea to bench him while he gets things sorted out, if you have a good option to stick in his stead.
