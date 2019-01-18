Blues' Jake Allen: Struggles in latest loss
Allen stopped 22 of 26 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Boston.
St. Louis actually had a 2-1 lead in the latter stages of the second period before the Bruins responded with three goals against Allen, plus an empty-netter. Allen isn't doing a good job of holding off rookie Jordan Binnington's challenge for playing time in the Blues' net, having lost three of his past four starts while allowing 11 goals on just 57 shots in the three losses. Binnington, meanwhile, sports a tidy 1.55 GAA and .937 save percentage through six appearances this season.
