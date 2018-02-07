Blues' Jake Allen: Struggles in relief

Allen allowed three goals on 12 shots in two periods of relief during Thursday's 6-2 loss to Minnesota.

Allen came in after Carter Hutton gave up three goals on eight shots in the first period, but he didn't help his chances of cutting into Hutton's workload by playing almost as poorly himself. The 27-year-old netminder has been one of the biggest disappointments at his position, as Allen owns an awful 1-9-0 record in 12 appearances since Dec. 12. He came into the season with no worse than a 2.46 GAA in any of his first four campaigns, so few could have seen this downturn coming.