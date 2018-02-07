Blues' Jake Allen: Struggles in relief
Allen allowed three goals on 12 shots in two periods of relief during Thursday's 6-2 loss to Minnesota.
Allen came in after Carter Hutton gave up three goals on eight shots in the first period, but he didn't help his chances of cutting into Hutton's workload by playing almost as poorly himself. The 27-year-old netminder has been one of the biggest disappointments at his position, as Allen owns an awful 1-9-0 record in 12 appearances since Dec. 12. He came into the season with no worse than a 2.46 GAA in any of his first four campaigns, so few could have seen this downturn coming.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...