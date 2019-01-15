Blues' Jake Allen: Stymies everyone but Ovechkin

Allen steered away 28 of 29 shots in Monday's win over the Capitals.

There's a legitimate goaltending battle brewing in St. Louis, so Allen was under immense pressure to perform with rookie Jordan Binnington winning his first three career starts. Allen answered the call with poise as he only allowed one goal -- an Alex Ovechkin power-play score from his normal location. We've seen this story before, however, as Allen has struggled to string together multiple wins, so fantasy owners should tread lightly especially with Binnington stealing crease time.