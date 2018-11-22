Blues' Jake Allen: Succumbs to Predators

Allen gave up three goals on 33 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Nashville.

The loss moves him to 5-6-3 with a 3.31 GAA and .896 save percentage. Trailing by a goal in the third, Allen allowed what many would say was a soft goal that effectively squashed his team's hopes of a comeback. Having seen him play well of late, Wednesday's result is certainly disappointing for not only Allen but also for those who were rolling with him in fantasy, enjoying a decent run of form on what's been a roller-coaster season. Luckily, he'll get a quick chance at redemption with the Blues set to play back-to-back games Friday and Saturday. Expect him to start at least one of those nights.